Abstract

PURPOSE: This study evaluated adolescents' mental health their knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about mental health conditions, and their access to critical mental health services in Lira District, northern Uganda. The political history of the region, the epicenter of the decades-long conflict between the Lord's Resistance Army and the Ugandan government, makes for an interesting case study of the political and social determinants of mental health of those directly impacted by conflict, and on subsequent generations growing up in post-conflict communities.



METHODS: This paper presents the results of a community-based participatory research study carried out by youth public health ambassadors in Lira District, Uganda. The study consisted of a mixed methods cross-sectional survey of households, schools, and healthcare facilities.



RESULTS: The study found 66% of adolescents indicated poor well-being and possible symptoms of depression and 41% of adolescents reported at least 4 childhood trauma events. Over 35% reported feeling extremely sad and 60% reported feeling socially isolated during the COVID lockdowns that lasted from 2020 to 2021. Nearly half of the adolescents aged 14-17 surveyed (N = 306) believed that witchcraft caused mental health problems, while less than 20% believed that traumatic experiences could be a cause. Forty percent of respondents had no idea of where to seek mental health care, and few facilities had mental health services available.



DISCUSSION: These findings illustrate the need to study the political and social determinants of mental health, especially on those directly impacted by armed conflict and for the generations growing up in post-conflict communities as they seek to rebuild.

