Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate rates of severe hypoglycemia and falls among older adults with diabetes and evaluate their association. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Survey in an age-stratified, random sample adults with diabetes age 65-100 years; respondents were asked about severe hypoglycemia (requiring assistance) and falls in the past 12 months. Prevalence ratios (adjusted for age, sex, race/ethnicity) estimated the increased risk of falls associated with severe hypoglycemia.



RESULTS: Among 2,158 survey respondents, 79 (3.7%) reported severe hypoglycemia, of whom 68 (86.1%) had no ED visit or hospitalization for hypoglycemia. Falls were reported by 847 (39.2%), of whom 745 (88.0%) had no fall documented in outpatient or inpatient records. Severe hypoglycemia was associated with a 70% greater prevalence of falls (adjusted prevalence ratio = 1.7 (95% CI, 1.3-2.2)).



CONCLUSION: While clinical documentation of events likely reflects severity or care-seeking behavior, severe hypoglycemia and falls are common, under-reported life-threatening events.

