Moffet HH, Huang ES, Liu JY, Parker MM, Lipska KJ, Laiteerapong N, Grant RW, Lee AK, Karter AJ. Diabetes epidemiology and management 2023; 12: e100162.
(Copyright © 2023)
37920602
OBJECTIVE: To estimate rates of severe hypoglycemia and falls among older adults with diabetes and evaluate their association. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Survey in an age-stratified, random sample adults with diabetes age 65-100 years; respondents were asked about severe hypoglycemia (requiring assistance) and falls in the past 12 months. Prevalence ratios (adjusted for age, sex, race/ethnicity) estimated the increased risk of falls associated with severe hypoglycemia.
Language: en
survey; aging; falls; diabetes mellitus; patient-reported outcomes