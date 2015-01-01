|
Citation
|
Langjord T, Pedersen G, Bovim T, Christensen TB, Eikenæs IUM, Hove O, Kildahl AN, Mork E, Norheim AB, Ramleth RK, Ringen PA, Romm KL, Siqveland J, Schønning T, Stänicke L, Torgersen T, Pettersen M, Tveit T, Urnes, Walby F, Kvarstein EH. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1258025.
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Severe self-harm leading to extensive hospitalization generates extreme challenges for patients, families, and health services. Controversies regarding diagnoses and health care often follow. Most evidence-based treatments targeting self-harm are designed for borderline personality disorder (BPD). However, current knowledge about mental health status among individuals with severe self-harm is limited.
OBJECTIVES: To investigate psychopathology among patients extensively hospitalized due to severe or frequent self-harming behaviors.
METHOD: A cross sectional study (period 2019-2021) targeting psychiatric inpatients (>18 years) with frequent (>5) or long (>4 weeks) admissions last year due to self-harm. The target sample (N = 42, from 12 hospitals across all Norwegian health regions) was compared to individuals admitted to outpatient personality disorder (PD) treatment within specialist mental health services in the same period (N = 389). Clinicians performed interviews on self-harm and psychopathology, supplemented by self-report.
RESULTS: The target sample were young adults, mainly female, with considerable hospitalization and self-harming behaviors, both significantly more extensive than the comparison group. The majority in both groups reported self-harm onset <18 years. The target sample reported increasing severity of self-harm acts and suicidal intention over time. Both samples had high levels of childhood trauma, impaired personality functioning, and a majority fulfilled criteria for PD. In the target sample, comorbid depression, PTSD, anxiety disorders, and substance use occurred more frequently and in 50%, psychosis/dissociative disorder/autism spectrum disorder/ADHD was reported (outpatient comparison sample: 9%). 35% in the target sample screened over cut-off for possible intellectual disability. The target sample reported poor psychosocial functioning and health-related quality of life - greater impairment than the outpatient comparison sample.
CONCLUSION: The study reveals that severe self-harm inpatients have complex psychopathology and highlights the importance of individualized and thorough assessment among patients with severe and/or repetitive self-harm.
Language: en