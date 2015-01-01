|
Citation
|
Shaikh MA. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1227165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37920586
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a globally pervasive public health and medical problem in addition to being a serious violation of women's rights. The two-fold objectives of this study were to compute the lifetime prevalence and correlates of IPV perpetrated by current/former husbands/partners of ever-married women aged 15-49 years using the nationally representative Sierra Leone Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) conducted in 2019; ethnicity-based levels and trends of IPV were also computed using the data from the DHS conducted in 2013 along with the 2019 DHS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; disparity; Sierra Leone; trend; women