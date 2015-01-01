Abstract

Ethiopia has a long history and is home to several cultural heritage monuments, including the Aksum Obelisk, Gonder's Fasile-Genbe (Fasile Palace), Lalibela Monolithic Church, and Harari's city walls. The history of the Kawo (King) Amado Kella defensive wall in Wolaita, southern Ethiopia, was investigated in this research. The report provides a thorough to elucidate the indigenous knowledge relating to the history and construction of 'Kawo Amado Kella', the purpose of construction, significance, material technology, changes, and continuity. To obtain data, the researcher employed a qualitative ethnographic approach. In-depth interviews, focus group discussions, and semi-structural interviews were used to collect data. In addition, pedestrian surveys record the wall implemented. It took place in the Wolaita zone's Woredas (districts). Residents who live near the region's defensive wall were the study's target group. The data were analyzed utilizing description and interpretation in thematic data analysis. It provides a sufficient understanding of the Kawo Amado Kella defensive wall and ditches in a rational manner. Yet, there has been a lack of written records, missing information, and missing data without particular information for centuries. This study's findings show that defensive walls and ditches were constructed and excavated at Wolaita for the purpose of defensive systems. This defensive construction ensured Wolaita's political supremacy in the 18th century.

