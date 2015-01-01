Abstract

Since pedestrians are impacted by solar radiation differently, urban designers must evaluate solar radiation exposure of pedestrian paths adopting an inclusive approach. This paper proposes a maximum threshold of direct solar radiation exposure for pedestrians based on activity, user profile and environmental conditions, defined as the difference between the energy consumption before feeling exhausted and the energy cost of walking. Two users of diverse walking abilities, a young adult and an elderly person with mobility impairment, were characterised by metabolic activity, walking speed and maximum energy capacity. Based on the theoretical framework, the energy budget of young adults to cope with thermal stress was set as three times higher than for the elderly. This framework was used to quantify the contribution of direct solar radiation to energy balance and then classify walkability during clear-sky summer hours; the term 'walkable' referred to environmental conditions allowing users to walk without feeling exhausted. The methodology was tested on an open area and an urban canyon in Milan; applicability by urban designers was key in developing a simplified way to evaluate shading needs. This approach could be applied to evaluate solar radiation exposure of pedestrian paths adopting diverse user experiences as an evaluation criterion.

