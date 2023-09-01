Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore if older adults with osteosarcopenia are at a greater risk of falls, fractures, frailty, and worsening life satisfaction and activities of daily living (ADL) compared to those with normal bone mineral density (BMD) and without sarcopenia.



DESIGN: The baseline and 3-year follow-up of a longitudinal study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling people aged 65 years or older in Canada.



METHODS: Caucasian participants 65 years or older that completed the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA) 2015 baseline interview, physical measurements and 3-year follow-up were included. Osteopenia/osteoporosis was defined as BMD T score below -1 SD according to the World Health Organization, and sarcopenia was defined as low grip strength and/or low gait speed according to the Sarcopenia Definition Outcomes Consortium. Osteosarcopenia was defined as the coexistence of osteopenia/osteoporosis and sarcopenia. Self-reported incident falls and fractures in the last 12 months before the 3-year follow-up were measured. Frailty was assessed through the Rockwood Frailty Index (FI); life satisfaction through the Satisfaction With Life Scale (SWLS); and ADL through the Older American Resources and Services modules. Multivariable logistic and linear regression, including subgroup analyses by sex, were conducted.



RESULTS: The sample of 8888 participants (49.1% females) had a mean age (SD) of 72.7 (5.6) years. At baseline, neither osteopenia/osteoporosis nor sarcopenia (reference group) was present in 30.1%, sarcopenia only in 18.4%, osteopenia/osteoporosis only in 29.2%, and osteosarcopenia in 22.3%. Osteosarcopenia was significantly associated with incident falls and fractures in males [adjusted odds ratio (aOR), 1.90, 95% CI 1.15, 3.14, and aOR 2.60, 95% CI 1.14, 5.91, respectively] compared to males without osteopenia/osteoporosis or sarcopenia. Participants with osteosarcopenia had worsening ADL of 0.110 (estimated β coefficient 0.110, 95% CI 0.029, 0.192) and a decrease in their SWLS by 0.660 (estimated β coefficient -0.660, 95% CI -1.133, -0.187), compared to those without. Osteosarcopenia was not associated with frailty for both males and females.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Osteosarcopenia was associated with self-reported incident falls and fractures in males and worse life satisfaction and ADL for all participants. Assessing and identifying osteosarcopenia is essential for preventing falls and fractures. Furthermore, it improves life satisfaction and ADL.

