Citation
Young JA, Mann-Williams A. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; 32(7): 860-878.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37921222
Abstract
Hugs and Kisses is a theater-based child sexual abuse (CSA) prevention program designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grades. The purpose of this cross-sectional case study is to evaluate how a comprehensive live musical theater program can prepare teachers to discuss and identify the signs of CSA, help children increase their knowledge, and learn prevention strategies to stop CSA in the future. A total of 154 teachers and 2,700 children from 31 schools participated in this program during 2016.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; evaluation; Child sexual abuse; Theatre