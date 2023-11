Abstract

BACKGROUND: Human trafficking (HT) is a serious public health issue. Survivors of HT seek medical care. Health care professionals may be inadequately trained to identify and support survivors. This study evaluated improvements in nurses' knowledge after a professional development workshop on HT.



METHOD: Pre- and postevaluation surveys assessed nurses' self-reported changes in perceived knowledge of HT and its vulnerability factors, the health impact of HT, strategies for identification and assessment of HT, and response to and follow-up of HT.



RESULTS: After the workshop, participants showed significant improvement in perceived knowledge of all measures, regardless of hours of previous training and years of practice.



CONCLUSION: Perceived knowledge of HT identification and response can be improved through training of nurses, regardless of hours of previous training and years of practice. [J Contin Educ Nurs. 202x;5x(x):xx-xx.].

Language: en