Citation
Felthous AR, Angly M, Kahlon C, Safari D, Masood Y, Rodgers E, Chennu N. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37919802
Abstract
This Part II of the three-part presentation of the updated classification of combined-homicide published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences addresses intrafamilial homicide-suicides (H-Ss). Intrafamilial H-Ss in this classification includes all close relationships including dating and intimate partners, not just traditional family relationships, in contrast to extrafamilial H-Ss where the victim(s) of homicide are either strangers or in a more formal but nonintimate relationship with the actor. Intrafamilial H-Ss are further divided and classified as intimate partner, filicide, familicide, parricide, and siblicide H-Ss, respectively, and are typically so grouped in the literature.
Language: en
Keywords
combined homicide-suicide; familicide; filicide; intrafamilial homicide-suicide; siblicide