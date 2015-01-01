SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Felthous AR, Angly M, Kahlon C, Safari D, Masood Y, Rodgers E, Chennu N. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1556-4029.15390

37919802

This Part II of the three-part presentation of the updated classification of combined-homicide published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences addresses intrafamilial homicide-suicides (H-Ss). Intrafamilial H-Ss in this classification includes all close relationships including dating and intimate partners, not just traditional family relationships, in contrast to extrafamilial H-Ss where the victim(s) of homicide are either strangers or in a more formal but nonintimate relationship with the actor. Intrafamilial H-Ss are further divided and classified as intimate partner, filicide, familicide, parricide, and siblicide H-Ss, respectively, and are typically so grouped in the literature.


Language: en

combined homicide-suicide; familicide; filicide; intrafamilial homicide-suicide; siblicide

