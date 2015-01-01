Abstract

An increase in the use of over-the-counter medications has been observed in recent years. This also concerns xylometazoline, approved for the treatment of allergic rhinitis or upper respiratory tract infections. We present the fatal case of a 40 year-old-woman with a massive hemorrhagic stroke. Initial toxicology tests of biological material collected during autopsy revealed the presence of xylometazoline. No other significant toxicology findings were noted. LC-MS/MS method has been developed to determine xylometazoline concentration, which was 18.6 ng/mL in blood and 498.9 ng/mL in urine. The macroscopically detected hemorrhagic focus was confirmed by histopathological which confirmed hemorrhagic infarcts in the brain tissue, especially in the subarachnoid area. No other pathological changes were found. Based on findings from autopsy and toxicological analyses, the direct cause of death was concluded to be hemorrhagic stroke resulting from xylometazoline intoxication. Although xylometazoline products are regarded as relatively safe and are available over the counter, the risk of adverse effects, in particular stroke leading to death, should be considered. If adverse effects are observed, it is reasonable to measure the concentration of the drug in blood and urine. With such data, it will be possible to assess the actual exposure to this xenobiotic and draw firmer conclusions.

