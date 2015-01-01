Abstract

The purpose of this research was to determine the association between witnessing interparental violence and anger expression styles in adolescents. Previous studies have generally focused on the attitudes to violence of individuals witnessing it. However, the present research specifically investigated the association between witnessing interparental violence and anger. The research was performed as a descriptive and correlational study. The research sample consisted of 1,000 adolescents aged 15 to 19 contacted via social media platforms using the convenience sample method. An online data collection form containing questions was prepared to determine adolescents' sociodemographic characteristics and contained questions from the Witnessing Interparental Violence Scale and Trait Anger Expression Inventory. Statistical analysis was performed on SPSS 21.0 software. In all, 446 (44.6%) adolescents had witnessed interparental violence. Trait, externalized, and internalized anger scores were higher among adolescents who had witnessed interparental violence compared to those who had not. This research shows that witnessing interparental violence has significant effects on the individual's trait anger and anger expression styles. We recommend that the effects of exposure to violence and witnessing interparental violence be compared and that witnessing violence in different cultural environments be evaluated in future studies.

Language: en