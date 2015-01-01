Abstract

Maltreatment survivors may be at risk for parenting challenges, although the previous literature is inconsistent, has focused on individual maltreatment forms, and has overlooked posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and other trauma exposure. The current study, thus, aimed to expand this research in four key ways by (a) examining all five maltreatment forms; (b) controlling for other nonmaltreatment trauma exposure to better isolate the role of maltreatment; (c) investigating maltreatment types and PTSS simultaneously; and (d) exploring novel parenting factors, specifically four types of parenting beliefs and developmental knowledge. Trauma-exposed parents (N = 301; M(age) = 26.49 years, SD = 8.34, range: 18-69 years; 66.8% female; 59.8% White) participated in the study. A path analytic model indicated that, surprisingly, none of the maltreatment types nor cumulative trauma exposure corresponded with parental beliefs related to one's child, self, partner, or social relationships. PTSS, however, were tied to all four parenting belief types as well as developmental knowledge, βs = -.05-.40. Physical and emotional abuse were linked to less accurate developmental knowledge, β =.02, and maladaptive parenting practices, β =.03. Sexual abuse, neglect, and witnessing domestic violence were not associated with any of the parenting factors. Thus, current trauma symptoms are likely a more critical intervention focus than maltreatment experiences, although physical and emotional abuse may also play a role in parenting knowledge and behaviors. These findings also signal the importance of including all five maltreatment forms and PTSS when conducting research on the interaction between trauma and parenting.

