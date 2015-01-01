Abstract

BACKGROUND: Freely available and asynchronous implementation supports can reduce the resource burden of evidence-based practice training to facilitate uptake. Freely available web-based training videos have proliferated, yet there have been no efforts to quantify their breadth, depth, and content for suicide prevention.



OBJECTIVE: This study presents results from a scoping review of freely available training videos for suicide prevention and describes a methodological framework for reviewing such videos.



METHODS: A scoping review of freely available training videos (≥2 minutes) for suicide prevention practices was conducted using 4 large video-sharing platforms: YouTube, Vimeo, Bing Video, and Google Video. Identified suicide prevention training videos (N=506) were reviewed and coded.



RESULTS: Most content was targeted toward gatekeepers or other lay providers (n=370) versus clinical providers (n=136). Videos most commonly provided content related to suicidal thoughts or behaviors (n=420). Many videos (n=274, 54.2%) included content designed for certain communities or organizations. Less than half (n=232, 45.8%) of training videos included formal clinical content pertaining to assessment or intervention for suicide prevention.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggested an abundance of videos providing broad informational content (eg, "signs and symptoms of someone at risk for suicide") and a limited portion of videos with instructional content aimed at clinical providers delivering formal evidence-based assessments or interventions for suicide prevention. Development of resources to address identified gaps may be needed. Future work may leverage machine learning techniques to expedite the review process.

Language: en