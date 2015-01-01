Abstract

The fire safety management policy is the premise for city managers to master the urban fire safety situation and solve the urban fire safety problems. An excellent fire safety management policy can obtain the basic data of fire safety, analyze the existing problems and potential safety hazards, and provide targeted measures for urban fire safety management. At present, the traditional fire safety management policy has exposed many shortcomings, such as the lack of technical support for firefighting means, inaccurate fire data analysis, etc., which ultimately led to low fire extinguishing efficiency and wasted some human and material resources. In the context of smart cities, big data (BD) and artificial intelligence (AI) have gradually integrated into various fields of urban development. This paper studied the fire safety management policies of smart cities based on BD analysis method. First, it summarized the relationship among BD, AI and smart cities, then analyzed the limitations of traditional urban fire safety management models, and finally proposed new fire safety management methods based on BD, AI and sustainable development. This article analyzed the urban fire protection situation from January to June 2022 in Nanchang, and verified the effectiveness of the method proposed in this article. Research has shown that the new fire safety management policy has reduced the number of fires, improved fire extinguishing efficiency by 9.07%, reduced property damage and casualties, and has a high recognition of the method. This also provides a reference for the next step of BD's application in smart cities.

Language: en