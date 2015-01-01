|
Citation
Tönnies J, Ayoub-Schreifeldt M, Schrader V, Hartmann M, Wild B, Friederich HC, Haun MW. PLoS One 2023; 18(11): e0291067.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
37922269
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Despite guideline recommendations, inpatients with mental health disorders often do not receive appropriate treatment after discharge. This leads to high readmission rates, problems with medication adherence, increased risk of chronicity and suicide, and exclusion from the labour market accompanied by high individual and social costs. The causes are both system-related, such as limited treatment availability, and patient-related, such as ambivalent motivation to continue treatment and lack of information about available treatment options. The aim of this trial is to assess the feasibility of a Care Transition Intervention (CTI) which supports patients in the psychosocial follow-up treatment process after discharge from a psychotherapy ward.
