Abstract

To describe the phenomenon of platoon dispersion in the mixed traffic environment and provide a theoretical basis for signal timing optimization in the mixed traffic environment. Based on Robertson's platoon dispersion model, this paper fully considers the characteristics of mixed traffic conditions, and models the platoon dispersion in the mixed traffic environment. Firstly, considering the influence of the percentage of non-motor vehicles on the platoon dispersion, the functional relationship between the percentage of non-motor vehicles and the parameters of the platoon dispersion model is derived, and the parameters of the Robertson platoon dispersion model are calibrated. Secondly, through the data collected from Zitai Road in the city of Kunming, the required model parameters are calculated, and the arrival flow rate distribution downstream of the intersection is obtained. Finally, according to the measured data, the proposed model is compared with the classical Robertson model. The results show that compared with the Robertson model, the average prediction mean square error of the proposed model is reduced by 5.89%, which can better describe the dispersion law of the mixed traffic under the influence of different percentage of non-motorized vehicles.

