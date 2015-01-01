Abstract

In many parts of the world access to adequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) is entwined with gender relations. While there is emerging research on how gender relations intersect with socio-cultural practices and norms to produce gender-based violence in WASH, little is known about how these gender relations are intimately produced, reproduced and embodied in place. Drawing insights from feminist political ecology and gendered geographies of power, this paper uses retrospective narratives of Ghanaian migrants in Canada to advance this scholarship in three significant ways. First, the findings demonstrate how gender relations in WASH produce everyday vulnerabilities differently among women and men. Second, they highlight the complex ways women bargain with patriarchal structures to ensure their safety in WASH spaces. Finally, the findings show how gender relations and roles in WASH transform in transnational spaces in which gendered WASH roles and responsibilities are blurred. The findings draw policy attention to the interconnectedness of WASH and gender equality and the need for policy and practice change to advance gender equity in WASH.

