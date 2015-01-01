Abstract

This article examines the co-occurrence of violence against women and violence against animals based on interviews with 15 survivors in Saskatchewan, Canada. The qualitative data reveal complex dynamics of the human-animal bond for victims/survivors. Insufficient social supports exacerbate barriers for leaving relationships with animals when experiencing intimate partner violence; nonetheless, the participants perceived animals as crucial to their well-being. Care of horses and livestock is further complicated by financial issues and difficulty evacuating large animals. Survivors emphasized the need for social programs to assist survivors who care for companion animals and large animals.Content warning: This article contains descriptions of violence and abuse toward companion animals, horses, and livestock, as well as examples of animals being killed.

Language: en