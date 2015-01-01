Abstract

As was shown in the previous part of the study, windshields are an important part of the passive safety means of modern low-floor trams with an extraordinary effect on pedestrian safety in a pedestrian-tram collisions. Therefore, maximum attention must be paid to the definition of tram windshield characteristics. This article describes a windshield crash test, from which data are obtained to verify the feasibility of the applied computational approaches. A developed analytical model is utilised for a simple description of the energy balance during collision with an illustrative definition of the important parameters of laminated glass as well as their clear physical interpretations. The finite element analysis (FEA) performed in Ansys software using two versions of material definition, namely a simpler (*MAT_ELASTIC with nonlocal failure criterion) and a more complex (*MAT_GLASS with brittle stress-state-dependent failure) material model, which are presented as suitable for obtaining a detailed description of the shattering process of laminated glass, which can also be used effectively in windshield engineering.

