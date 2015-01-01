Abstract

The use of smartwatches is facilitating the lives of children. However, smartwatch usage while crossing a street may lead to distractions and traffic safety hazards. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of smartwatch usage on the street-crossing behavior and visual strategies of children. Twenty-two children were recruited, and 220 street-crossing experiments were performed in real road environments, including at signalized and unsignalized intersections. ANOVA and Kruskal-Wallis H test calibrations were used to analyze the street-crossing behavior between the control group (who performed a task without smartwatch distraction) and the experimental group (who performed four different tasks with smartwatch distraction), and to visualize and compare the visual behavior data of children crossing the street. The results showed that children wearing smartwatches crossed the street more slowly and had a relatively narrow range of visual search, focusing on only a small area of the zebra crossing around them and the crosswalk area within their sight, whereas children who did not wear smartwatches additionally focused on areas with dangerous oncoming traffic on the left and right sides. Children wearing smartwatches were under various mental workloads and distraction levels as they performed the various distracting tasks, with listening to stories being the least distracting and least intensive, followed by answering phone calls and viewing images; a simple arithmetic operation was the most distracting and intensive task. Children while performing the distracting tasks showed a lower street-crossing speed and scanned left and right fewer times; viewing images and performing the simple arithmetic task also increased their fixation time on the smartwatches, further affecting their street-crossing behavior and thus increasing the risk of collision. At signalized intersections, children paid more attention to hazardous oncoming traffic areas and exhibited cautious crossing behaviors compared with that at unsignalized intersections. This study elucidated the characteristics of the effects of smartwatch usage on the street-crossing behavior of children and the influence pattern of the visual attention allocation and revealed the hazards of smartwatch usage on the street-crossing safety. It can contribute to improving the safety cognition of children distracted by smartwatch usage and reducing the occurrence of distracting behaviors while crossing streets. The results can provide a theoretical basis for scientific interventions and safety improvement measures.

