|
Citation
|
Gardner LA, Stockings E, Champion KE, Mather M, Newton NC. Addiction 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37926434
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Early alcohol use may predict later alcohol problems, but the magnitude of this effect and impact of delayed onset remain uncertain. This study measured age-based differences in progression from first full alcoholic drink to hazardous drinking in one of the largest and most recent prospective cohorts of Australian adolescents. DESIGN, SETTINGS, PARTICIPANTS AND MEASUREMENT: A 7-year (2012-19) prospective longitudinal cohort of 2082 Australian adolescents was established from the Climate and Preventure (cohort 1) and Climate Schools Combined (cohort 2) studies. Participants completed surveys annually from ages 13 to 20 years. Interval censored survival analyses were conducted with first episode of hazardous drinking [three or more on proxy Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT-C)] as the survival end-point, controlling for age, sex and mental health symptomatology. Onset of hazardous drinking was expressed as hazard ratios (HRs), and median survival time (years) was used to model first onset of hazardous alcohol use in survival curves.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; age of first drink; alcohol onset; alcohol use disorder; cohort study; hazardous alcohol use; longitudinal cohort; prevention and early intervention; survival analysis; young people