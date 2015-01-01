|
Bartsch A, Rooks TF. Ann. Biomed. Eng. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37926788
PURPOSE: Historically, head impact monitoring sensors have suffered from single impact measurement errors, leading to their data described by clinical experts as 'clinically irrelevant.' The purpose of this study was to use an accurate impact monitoring mouthguard system and (1) define head impact distributions for military service members and civilians and (2) determine if there was a dose-response relationship between accurately measured head impact magnitudes versus observations of concussion signs.
Concussion; Clinical concussion signs; Head impact sensor; Impact monitoring mouthguard; TBI