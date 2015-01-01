SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Novrinda H, Lambe PT, Darwita RR, Lee JY. BMC Oral Health 2023; 23(1): e832.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12903-023-03480-3

PMID

37925400

PMCID

PMC10625221

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Basketball is a sport with a higher injury rate. Regardless, few basketball players use mouthguards, which predisposes them to injuries. The use of mouthguards (UoM) could be related to several factors. This study aims to identify factors associated with UoM and to construct a model from the factors among basketball players in Indonesia.

METHODS: Through convenience sampling, a total of 286 among basketball players in Indonesia was included in this cross-sectional study. These participants filled out online a modified questionnaires regarding demographic and several factors related to UoM. The data was analyzed using chi-square test, independent-sample t-test, binary logistic regression, and structural equation modeling (SEM).

RESULTS: There were 286 players. 127 of them were males and 159 were females. Of them, 86 (30.1%) used mouthguards. Age, duration (in year), and weekly practicing basketball (in hour) were all significantly different between mouthguards users and non-users with (p = 0.005, p = 0.036 and p = 0.035), respectively. The UoM was significantly associated with level of awareness, injury experience, social support, and oral health professional (OHP) support with (p = 0.002, p < 0.001, p < 0.001 and p < 0.001), respectively. This result was also supported by a variety of variables' ORs, which range from 1.28 to 5.97. The coefficient of determination (R(2)) was 0.27.

CONCLUSIONS: The UoM among basketball players in Indonesia was related to several factors, including the level of knowledge, level of awareness, duration of basketball career, injury experiences, social support, and oral health professionals' support which was constructed to propose a model. The model could explain 27% of the relationship between variables and UoM among Indonesian basketball players. This model will be useful for more comprehensive initiatives to promote oral health. It might be applicable for other countries as well as other sports communities / physical activities.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Injury; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Indonesia; Surveys and Questionnaires; Social support; *Basketball/injuries; *Mouth Protectors; Mouthguards; Sport dentistry; Structural equation model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print