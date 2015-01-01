Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigates the effectiveness of incorporating simulated interactive guidelines in nursing students' performance during disaster situations, compared to routine training.



METHOD: This study was a crossover design with pre-and post-tests for two groups. Each group consisted of 60 students selected using the census method. SIG and routine (Face-to-Face) training sessions were conducted as a crossover design. Triage knowledge questionnaires were used in the pretest to assess triage knowledge. An OSCE test was administered in the posttest to assess student performance, followed by a triage skills questionnaire. Both questionnaires were highly reliable, as indicated by Cronbach's alpha coefficients (0.9 and 0.95, respectively). Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS version 26 software at a significance level 0.05.



RESULT: The chi-square test showed that the two groups were homogeneous regarding age. Regarding knowledge level, both groups were homogeneous before the intervention (P = 0.99). Nevertheless, the results of the OSCE test showed that the students in Group A had a higher level of skill than the students in Group B (93% versus 70%). Also, 18% of the students in group B had low skills.



DISCUSSION: The study found that student outcomes improved in both groups receiving SIG, suggesting that interaction and simulation improve learning. However, gamification is an ideal precursor to learning and not a substitute for education. Therefore, gamification should not be used as a stand-alone teaching method.



CONCLUSIONS: The crossover study found that simulators and games should not be considered stand-alone teaching methods but can contribute to learning sustainability when used alongside instruction.

Language: en