Grunewald W, Ortiz SN, Morgan RW, Smith AR. Body Image 2023; 47: e101644.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37925828
Muscle dysmorphia (MD) symptoms are robustly associated with suicidal thoughts/behaviors. Risk factors for suicidal ideation, such as perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness, may help explain the relationship between MD symptoms and suicidal ideation. The current study extended past cross-sectional research by testing if perceived burdensomeness and/or thwarted belongingness mediated longitudinal relationships between MD symptoms and suicidal ideation. Two hundred and sixty-nine U.S. men recruited from Prolific completed self-report measures at three timepoints separated by one month each. Analyses used an adapted version of a longitudinal three-wave mediation model to test study hypotheses. Perceived burdensomeness mediated longitudinal relationships between MD symptoms and suicidal ideation. Thwarted belongingness did not show significant relationships with MD symptoms or suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Longitudinal; Suicidal ideation; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Mediation; Muscle dysmorphia