Abstract

BACKGROUND: Big cat bites are highly lethal due to the enormous bite force of these animals. This article reviews the morphology of these types of injuries and key points of management through a survival case at a Japanese safari park.



CASE PRESENTATION: We report the case of a 26-year-old female keeper who was attacked by a tiger. She was quickly transported to our university hospital by ambulance helicopter. The keeper was severely bitten on the head and face and had wounds all over her body. Craniofacial repair was performed by emergency surgery. She suffered mild facial nerve paralysis and trismus because of being bitten by the tiger and is currently recovering.



CONCLUSIONS: A multidisciplinary approach of the severe tiger bites successfully treated a young woman cosmetically and mentally. Animal farms and zoos that keep tigers should take strict measures to avoid direct confrontation with tigers.

