|
Citation
|
Fujii K, Kikuchi J, Uchida M, Machida M, Tsuchiya M, Hayashi K, Maekawa N, Houzumi H, Honda A, Wake K. Int. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 16(1): e80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37926823
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Big cat bites are highly lethal due to the enormous bite force of these animals. This article reviews the morphology of these types of injuries and key points of management through a survival case at a Japanese safari park.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Big cat bites; Facial injury; Pasteurella; Post-traumatic stress disorder