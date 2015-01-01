Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite evidence of the importance of interpersonal connectedness to our understanding of suicide risk, relatively little research has examined the protective and buffering effects of connectedness among adolescents. The aims of this study were to determine: (a) whether overall connectedness (composite of family, peer, and school) and specific domains of connectedness were related to a lower likelihood of suicide attempts, and (b) whether these factors buffer the prospective risk of suicide attempt for high-risk subgroups (i.e., recent suicidal ideation and/or lifetime history of suicide attempt, peer victimization, or sexual and gender minority status).



METHODS: Participants were 2,897 adolescents (64.7% biological female), ages 12 to 17 (M = 14.6, SD = 1.6), recruited in collaboration with the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN) from 14 emergency departments for the Emergency Department Screen for Teens at Risk for Suicide Study (ED-STARS). Suicide risk and protective factors were assessed at baseline; 3- and 6-month follow-ups were completed (79.5% retention). Multivariable logistic regressions were conducted, adjusting for established suicide risk factors.



RESULTS: Higher overall connectedness and, specifically, school connectedness were associated with decreased likelihood of a suicide attempt across 6 months. Overall connectedness and connectedness domains did not function as buffers for future suicide attempts among certain high-risk subgroups. The protective effect of overall connectedness was lower for youth with recent suicidal ideation or a suicide attempt history than for those without this history. Similarly, overall connectedness was protective for youth without peer victimization but not those with this history. Regarding specific domains, family connectedness was protective for youth without recent suicidal ideation or a suicide attempt history and peer connectedness was protective for youth without peer victimization but not youth with these histories.



CONCLUSIONS: In this large and geographically diverse sample, overall and school connectedness were related prospectively to lower likelihood of suicide attempts, and connectedness was more protective for youth not in certain high-risk subgroups.



RESULTS inform preventive efforts aimed at improving youth connectedness and reducing suicide risk.

