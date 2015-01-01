Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicides are the second most common cause of non-natural death in Germany after accidents. Most common is death by hanging, followed by the use of firearms. More frequent "simple" suicides in which one suicide method is used are distinguished from rare "complex" suicides, in which several methods are applied, whereby the combination of gunshot and strangulation is frequently chosen. Such cases require a thorough criminalistic and forensic medical examination to check the plausibility of assumed sequences of events and to detect covered-up homicides. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective analysis of 5,400 post-mortem examinations at the Institute of Legal Medicine Giessen (2009-2018) revealed three cases in which gunshot and hanging were used to commit a planned complex suicide.



RESULTS: Case 1: The body of a 66-year-old carcinoma patient was found hanging from a tree in a kneeling position with a bullet through the head. The post-mortem examination revealed a penetrating head shot, uninjured soft tissues of the neck, no injuries to the hyoid bone or larynx and no signs of congestion. After autopsy, the gunshot through the head was considered as cause of death. Case 2: An 82-year-old man was found dead with two bullet wounds in the chest, hanging in free suspension in a factory hall. The necropsy showed two chest entry wounds with injuries to the heart and lungs as well as a vital ligature mark and fractures of the hyoid bone and larynx without signs of congestion. The combination of hanging and the gunshot wounds was concluded as cause of death. Case 3: The body of an 81-year-old pain patient was found in his home next to a small-caliber rifle, with a noose around his neck, attached to a suspension torn from the wall. The autopsy revealed a tangential shot through the skull with superficial injury to the frontal brain and a vital cord mark on the neck with fractures of the hyoid bone and larynx without signs of strangulation. In this case, hanging was identified as cause of death.



CONCLUSION: Complex suicides are rare events, that require a thorough criminalistic and forensic medical examination Although being called complex suicides and one of the methods usually being suitable to cause death, the cause of death is not always a combined one.

