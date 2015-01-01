|
Wolf PM, Dettmeyer R, Holz F, Birngruber CG. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37926655
INTRODUCTION: Suicides are the second most common cause of non-natural death in Germany after accidents. Most common is death by hanging, followed by the use of firearms. More frequent "simple" suicides in which one suicide method is used are distinguished from rare "complex" suicides, in which several methods are applied, whereby the combination of gunshot and strangulation is frequently chosen. Such cases require a thorough criminalistic and forensic medical examination to check the plausibility of assumed sequences of events and to detect covered-up homicides. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective analysis of 5,400 post-mortem examinations at the Institute of Legal Medicine Giessen (2009-2018) revealed three cases in which gunshot and hanging were used to commit a planned complex suicide.
Language: en
Autopsy; Reconstruction; Strangulation; Crime scene; Gunshot