Mamman R, Grewal J, Garrone JN, Schmidt J. Qual. Life Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37925675
PURPOSE: Individuals with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) experience changes in their quality-of-life (QOL) post-injury. Given the vast literature that exists about QOL after TBI, a scoping review was performed to identify the different biopsychosocial factors that affect a person's QOL after a moderate to severe TBI.
Language: en
Quality of life; Scoping review; Traumatic brain injury; Biopsychosocial model