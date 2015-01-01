Abstract

PURPOSE Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a prevalent public health issue impacting women's physical and mental health and psychosocial walks of life across cultures and societies. Despite this, many women continue to stay in such relationships. This study aims to examine, from a constructionist perspective, why women stay in abusive marriages and what factors prevent them from taking appropriate actions. Also, women's experiences of surviving IPV were explored.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Using a descriptive qualitative research method, the authors recruited and interviewed 17 women from northern India. The data were analysed thematically.



FINDINGS The underlying themes that emerged in response to the research questions were the lack of family support, societal ideals, the culture of normalizing violence, fear, love and hope and emotional turmoil. The reason for women not to leave abusive marriages corresponds to the broader social constructions of marriage and women's perceived positions in family and society.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Research on women's decision to stay in abusive relationships is limited, especially from the Global South. This study generates fresh evidence on the subject matter, specifically from the Indian context. The study result contributes uniquely by approaching the problem of staying in an abusive relationship from a social constructionist perspective. This study has implications for policy and psychosocial interventions to bring progressive changes in the lives of women experiencing IPV.

Language: en