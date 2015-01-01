|
Abdul Azeez EP, Negi DP, Kukreja T, Tanwar KC, Surya Kumar M, Kalyani V, Harmain D. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a prevalent public health issue impacting women's physical and mental health and psychosocial walks of life across cultures and societies. Despite this, many women continue to stay in such relationships. This study aims to examine, from a constructionist perspective, why women stay in abusive marriages and what factors prevent them from taking appropriate actions. Also, women's experiences of surviving IPV were explored.
Language: en
Abusive relationship; India; Intimate partner violence; Staying and leaving the relationship; Violence against women