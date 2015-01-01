SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Almohassen AS, Alkhaldi MS, Shaawat ME. Ain Shams Eng. J. 2023; 14(1): e101834.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Ain Shams University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.asej.2022.101834

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was recognized as a worldwide epidemic and classed as a high risk in early 2020, affecting people's health, economies, and business sectors considerably. This pandemic has had an impact on people's lifestyles and work processes in a multitude of sectors. The construction industry is one such industry that has had a substantial influence on it. However, this influence needs to be measured in different areas. This study aims to measure the effects of the COVID-19 on the 7 core safety elements and their 24 procedures that are derived from the recommended practices for safety and health programs in construction that is issued by OSHA to see whether their priorities have been changed or not. The data were collected and then analyzed using Relative Importance Index (RII) to study the changes in their priorities; and using t-test to study the significance of the changes before and after COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

Construction safety; COVID-19; Safety management; Safety performance; Safety practices

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print