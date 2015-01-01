|
Mohammed Almatar K. Ain Shams Eng. J. 2023; 14(3): e101886.
(Copyright © 2023, Ain Shams University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Traffic congestion is a significant problem affecting the sustainable development of urban traffic. It is important to analyze the congestion and forecast future traffic models to prevent traffic congestion. This study is conducted with the main aim to determine the most congested area of the road network and determine how they are related to the demand of the drivers. This study uses the Floating Car Data method to find the traffic congestion and the degree to which observed congestion clusters are a meaningful representation of congestion patterns within a more extensive urban road network. Statistical calculations have been carried out to determine the correlation between clusters based on which conclusions are drawn.
Language: en
Congestion clusters; Dammam metropolitan area; Floating Car Data; Patterns of Temporal and Spatial Congestion; Road Network; Traffic congestion