Abstract

Ongoing life in public spaces where people from all ages and segments of society interact, is a lifestyle especially in Mediterranean societies. The question of how and in which direction the importance of public spaces in our lives will change after the Covid 19 pandemic has formed the starting point of this study. With this study, it was aimed to analyze the location of public spaces especially in the lives of users over 65 years of age and to predict how and in what direction this place will change. In this context, a survey was conducted with 68 people over 65 years of age between when the curfew to this user group was approved. As a result of the study, it was observed that the prevention of the use of public spaces, which constitute a large place in their lives, highlighted their need for these spaces. And those who participated in the questionnaire were evaluated these spaces as the most important places where they would never regret after the pandemic. The study also discussed the measures to be taken and new approaches in urban areas despite the risk of a pandemic.

Language: en