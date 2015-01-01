Abstract

The vast growth of smart cities all over the world requires new approaches to handle mobility in smart cities. One of the main contributors to road safety and the landscape of the smart cities is the vehicles cornering performance. This paper presents a comparative study between front wheels independent steering system (FWISS) and the conventional steering system using Ackermann steering mechanism at different vehicle speeds and turning radii. A particle swarm approach is introduced to optimize the independent steering wheels angles taking into consideration the vehicle speed and slip angles. A validated eight degrees-of-freedom nonlinear MATLAB model is used to simulate different cornering scenarios. Moreover, two adaptive neuro fuzzy inference systems are designed to obtain wheels steering angles at different cornering conditions. Finally, the results of FWISS show a significant improvement of the vehicle cornering performance that can influence the design and safety of roads in smart cities.

