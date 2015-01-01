SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shawky M, Alsobky A, Al Sobky A, Hassan A. Ain Shams Eng. J. 2023; 14(6): e102115.

(Copyright © 2023, Ain Shams University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.asej.2023.102115

unavailable

Road design deficiencies and improper driver behavior at roundabout intersections may result in traffic bottlenecks, irregular traffic patterns, and potential crashes. Thus, road safety inspection is conducted to identify potential safety hazards and propose safety measures. The traditional safety inspection depends on unreliable traffic collision data visual data collection and superficial analysis. In this regard, surrogate safety assessment approaches are utilized to overcome the limitations found in traditional approaches. This paper employs an innovative surrogate approach for such a process by analyzing videos captured by a drone. A video processing technique is applied to determine the vehicle trajectories and extract conflict points. Accordingly, the conflict data are analyzed in terms of location, direction, and post-encroachment time (PET) as a safety measure to identify potential safety problems related to intersection geometry and driver behavior. This methodology is applied to an intersection case study in New Cairo City, Egypt. The findings of this study confirm the interaction between intersection geometry, drivers' behavior, and road safety on the examined safety measures.


Language: en

Conflict measures; Roundabout intersection; Traffic conflicts; Traffic safety assessment; Video processing

