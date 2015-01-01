Abstract

Many countries are increasing their research interest in multi-modal passenger transportation design, including hub, interchange, and other typologies. Multi-modal transportation is the act of connecting and moving people and goods using at least two different modes of transportation. As a result, expanding the country's transportation system is part of its economic reform strategy. The problem of the paper is the lack of guidelines for pedestrian circulation requirements in public transportation stations in Egypt. This paper analyzed and evaluated the pedestrian circulation requirements in public transport stations in Egypt. With the aim of suggesting the design guidelines for pedestrian circulation requirements in multi-modal hub stations in Egypt. After identification, the findings are formed by the suggested design guidelines for pedestrian circulation requirements of multi-modal hub stations in Egypt. This paper recommends a framework for the design aspects of multi-modal hub stations.

