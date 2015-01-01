Abstract

The presented study proposes a framework for applying smart mobility in contemporary urban contexts. It starts with a literature investigation and analysis; subsequently, it synthesizes the main key findings into a framework for applying smart mobility comprising five main dimensions, seven patterns, and 34 attributes. Then it applied a survey to investigate the applicability of 34 smart mobility attributes in two selected districts in Greater Cairo Region.



RESULTS of the presented work highlight the degree of existence of smart mobility attributes in the selected districts, through site visits and community survey. Also, the five smart mobility dimensions are shown to be important regarding experts' ratings which ranged from 3.5 to 4.7. In addition to smart mobility objectives which ratings ranged from 3.5 to 4.6. Finally, the study compared experts' and users' ratings for travel efficiency attributes. Moreover, it points out the potential of smart mobility applications in the Egyptian context.

Language: en