Tarek S, Ibrahim Nasreldin T. Ain Shams Eng. J. 2023; 14(7): e101987.
(Copyright © 2023, Ain Shams University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
The presented study proposes a framework for applying smart mobility in contemporary urban contexts. It starts with a literature investigation and analysis; subsequently, it synthesizes the main key findings into a framework for applying smart mobility comprising five main dimensions, seven patterns, and 34 attributes. Then it applied a survey to investigate the applicability of 34 smart mobility attributes in two selected districts in Greater Cairo Region.
Smart cities; Smart systems; Smart urban mobility; Sustainable mobility; Transportation