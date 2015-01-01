Abstract

Reducing drivers' speed can reduce the risks and severity of crashes. Speed enforcement methods such as automated speed cameras are one of the main solutions to the speeding problem. This study investigates the effectiveness of fixed speed cameras on driver compliance in Qatar. Traffic volumes and speed data for vehicles traveling during off-peak hours were extracted from automated traffic counts (ATCs) for 89 sites along 20 road corridors. The ATCs were categorized based on the existence of a fixed speed camera location within 1000 m of the ATC site. Average vehicle speed and percentage of drivers traveling over the speed limit were obtained to evaluate the driver's compliance with the posted speed limit. The study indicated that the percentage of speeding drivers decreased when posted speed limit increased. The use of fixed speed cameras can reduce the average travel speed by 7 and 15 % within the locations of the fixed camera. The percentage of speeding drivers even with the existence of speed cameras ranged between 4 and 18 %. The effect of fixed speed camera enforcement is limited to roads with a speed limit of 120 km/h. Based on the results, priority should be given to installing fixed speed cameras on lower-speed roads. On higher-speed roads, other methods should be considered.

