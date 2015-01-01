Abstract

Electric shock is the pathophysiological consequence caused by the electric current flowing in the human body. The consequences, for a specific current path, depending on the magnitude and the duration of the current through the human body. Many accidents are preventable by taking appropriate measures. This paper discusses a method for the elimination of the electrocution hazard. The method is applied in devices/tools/equipments surrounded by a metal enclosure and is implement through measurements of electric and magnetic fields. Measuring the produced "electric field" near the metal shell one can detect the loss of proper grounding. Similarly, a broken neutral connection can be detected by measuring the "magnetic field" around the tool. It is proven that the loss of grounding of the shell or the disconnection of the neutral wires alters the electric and magnetic field in a countable manner. For that, the paper discusses a constructed device that, when is placed in proximity to the metal shells of electron appliances, prevents injuries. It detects the variations in electric and magnetic fields and displays a warning signal to indicate the hazard.

