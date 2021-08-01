SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

N. Elghitany M, Tolba F, Mohamed Abdelkader A. Ain Shams Eng. J. 2022; 13(2): e101570.

(Copyright © 2022, Ain Shams University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.asej.2021.08.013

The utilization of Regenerative Anti-lock Braking System (RABS) for saving energy in electric and hybrid vehicles has been previously studied, but to the best of our knowledge this study is the first to assess enhancing regenerative braking performance at low speeds. The proposed system detects the type of the road condition and adapts braking performance with road condition. RABS comprehensive model is constructed using Matlab/Simulink simulation for optimization of the the control system performance during braking on different terrains. Additionally, an experimental test rig is constructed on a hybrid golf cart where two modes of control are tested on different road conditions; the speed reducing mode and the stopping mode. Efficiency of converting lost braking energy to useful charge to the batteries reaches up to 30% at speeds lower than 10 km/hr.

Anti-lock Braking System; Hybrid Electric Vehicle; Motor Generator; Regenerative Braking System; State of Charge

