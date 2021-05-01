Abstract

Urban mobility faces several challenges, and traffic congestion is one of them. Traffic Systems Management (TSM) is another alternative which manages the existing traffic system with relatively economic and easy to implement solutions. The value of TSM is more appreciated in developing and emerging countries where financial resources and urban spatial constrains limit the increase in transportation infrastructure. Therefore, the need to train engineers and planners who are capable of effectively performing TSM studies under all the limitations has become a must. This paper demonstrates the development of a senior-level university course highlighting the international best practices and the local needs to bridge this gap. A specialized textbook supported with multimedia tools were created specifically for this course. The paper also describes the results of triangulation approach assessment method. The students' performance improved by 14-30%. The results also indicated that the ABET's course learning outcomes also increased by 10-25%.