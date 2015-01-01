|
Schene MR, Wyers CE, Driessen AMH, Souverein PC, Gemmeke M, van den Bergh JP, Willems HC. Age Ageing 2023; 52(10): afad201.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
37930741
Abstract
RATIONALE: Adults with a recent fracture have a high imminent risk of a subsequent fracture. We hypothesise that, like subsequent fracture risk, fall risk is also highest immediately after a fracture. This study aims to assess if fall risk is time-dependent in subjects with a recent fracture compared to subjects without a fracture.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Risk Assessment; Seasons; Cohort Studies; Retrospective Studies; risk; *Fractures, Bone/epidemiology; accidental falls; clinical practice research datalink; imminent fall risk; imminent fracture risk; older people