Abstract

We report 26 cases of eye injuries resulting from cobra venom sprayed by Naja atra. This accounts for 14.5% of patients (26/173) treated for cobra injuries who presented to the emergency department of a snakebite treatment center in Guangzhou, South China. Pain, blurred vision, lacrimation, photophobia, and foreign body sensation were the most common symptoms, found in 24 patients. Ophthalmic examination revealed eyelid swelling and conjunctival congestion. Eye slit lamp examination showed obvious punctate corneal epithelial defects in four patients. Five patients received an intravenous infusion of antivenom. All patients' eyes were rinsed completely with normal saline after their arrival at the hospital. Prophylactic topical antibiotics were given to all patients. All eyes were cured without long-term sequelae.

