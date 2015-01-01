SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim I, Min J. Ann. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; 35: e18.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.35371/aoem.2023.35.e18

37928375

PMC10622248

South Korea has the highest policy priority for working hour regulations because it has longer annual working hours than other Organization for Economic Development Co-operation and Development countries and has fewer holidays. According to the results of the Working Conditions Surveys between 2006 and 2020, in 2020, 6% of wage earners worked for > 52 hours weekly. The percentage of workers exceeding 52 hours weekly has decreased over time; however, disparities exist based on age, industry, occupation, company type, and company size, particularly in service-, arts-, and culture-related occupations and workplaces with fewer than 5 employees. South Korea's working hours system is greatly influenced by the 52-hour weekly maximum; sometimes, a maximum of 64-69 hours, including overtime, is theoretically possible. To ensure healthy working hours, it is important to actively protect workers who fall through the cracks, such as those in businesses with fewer than 5 employees.


Regulations; Working conditions; Working hours

